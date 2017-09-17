In this video, a renowned PF cadre Munir Zulu and and his ‘boys’ identified as Wayo and George are seen exchanging punches with traffic police officers in Lusaka’s Emmasdale area. A witness narrated to News Diggers in an interview that Zulu was trying to retrieve his driver’s licence from one of the police officers after it was confiscated on grounds that he was speaking on the phone while driving.

