CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

CRIMINALS are vandalising tombstones at Old St Mary’s and Paul Banda cemeteries in Kabwe.

Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) assistant public relations officer Mumba Mafwenko said five tombstones at Old St Mary’s Cemetery and 12 at Paul Banda Cemetery have been broken and reinforced steel rods removed from them.

Central Province commissioner of police Lombe Kamukoshi has said, however, that she has not received a report on the matter.

