Zambia has continued posting impressive results with the Women National Team qualifying to the semi finals of the Cosafa Castle Cup in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. The 7-1 goal fest against a hapless Madagascar saw Zambia grab a semi final place ahead of host nation Zimbabwe who drew 3-all with Malawi. A Mercy Zulu brace with solo goals for Grace Chanda, Player of the Match Barbara Banda, Rachael Nachula, Noria Sosala and Sharon Chileshe while Farafaniaina scored the consolation goal for Madagascar.

