Six people have been injured while dozens escaped unhurt in a road accident involving a Lusaka bound Bus known as peace Soldier. The bus overturned at Kalashili Village in Samfya District, Luapula Province. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said that the bus which was driven by 37-year-old John Kalumbi of Kawambwa District was over speeding when the driver lost control and careered off the road along the Musaila – Samfya road. Mrs. Katongo says the accident happened around 09:00hrs on Saturday. However, Samfya District Commissioner Nason Bwalya says the accident happened when the bus had a tyre burst and overturned. Mr. Bwalya says 15 people have since been admitted to Samfya District Hospital.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

