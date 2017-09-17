  ||    17 September 2017 @ 22:28

A video of a police officer and a well known Patriotic Front cadre Munir Zulu has gone viral after the latter was stopped for committing a traffic offence. Below we share the video that police spokesperson Esther Katongo has acknowledged as representative of what happened.

