Senior Chief Kanongesha of the Lunda speaking people has bemoaned luck of a

school in the area.

The Chief says it is sad that some pupils are still learning from buildings belonging to the Catholic Church.

He was speaking when Chief Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe paid a courtesy call on him ahead of the Chisemwa Chalunda traditional ceremony.

Read the full Article » MUVI TV

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print