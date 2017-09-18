  ||    18 September 2017 @ 20:28

Senior Chief Kanongesha of the Lunda speaking people has bemoaned luck of a
school in the area.
The Chief says it is sad that some pupils are still learning from buildings belonging to the Catholic Church.
He was speaking when Chief Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe paid a courtesy call on him ahead of the Chisemwa Chalunda traditional ceremony. 

