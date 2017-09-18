The Civil Society Constitutional Agenda (CiSCA) is concerned with the systematic violation of fundamental human and constitutional rights by state actors in the country. CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has told a media briefing in Lusaka that they are further concerned and troubled with the manner in which some constitutional office bearers such as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have been discharging their public functions. Bishop Mambo says the DPP is not above the law and does not enjoy immunity to violate the constitution at will.

