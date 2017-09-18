Since I haven’t spoken about the K1million fire tenders, and I have done the preparation of government tenders before, all I can say is the the selection of the winner of the tenders is not heavily based on the price. In tendering, the bidder prepares two proposals, the first – called a Technical proposal – details the specifications of the bid, the company details, financial health, audit reports etc. This is the proposal which is then looked at first. The best two or three bidders with the highest scores here are the only ones whose Financial Proposals are now opened. So from the list of about 20 companies, forget all those prices you saw, the losers’ prices wont be seen until publishing time. For technical proposals, local companies always get preferential treatment over foreign companies in the scoring system. So when the best technical proposals have been picked, we now look at the 2 to 3 financials.

