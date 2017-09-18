Why do we kill local investments yet worshiping foreign businesses? It is absurd. Uncle T of Kabwata is suddenly in the news being threatened following his innovation of the Chi Cup that young people and the old inclusive from a cross section of society have embraced with easy. The reckless and unwarranted statements from state institutions is scaring away potential customers from this huge investment built from his personal sweat.The negative publicity from institutions such as the Zambia Bureau of Standards -ZABS- is uninspiring for a law abiding citizens who has been settling his taxes. Where were these institutions when Uncle T was applying for licences? Whose interest are these institutions representing? Uncle T needs to be celebrated having taken advantage of the local market to sell the most sought after product on the local market. Uncle T, as a law abiding citizen took the samples of his cocktail to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- for critical analysis and he was subsequently, granted the licence unless l am proved otherwise that those who did so are alien to development.

