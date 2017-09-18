Dear editor,

I WRITE to advise football coaches to give correct counsel to players when on the pitch to avoid unnecessary suspension from matches by referees.

Players should be advised by their individual coaches that referees have the final say in every game and should therefore be respected because their decision is final.

The unwarranted suspension of Fashion Sakala in his last national soccer match game for the gesture to disrespect the referee with impunity was really uncalled for and therefore unprofessional for the young lad.

