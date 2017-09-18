  ||    18 September 2017 @ 08:09

The Zambia Daily Mail has asked all willing employees across the board to consider leaving the company on voluntary separation basis. According to a memo circulated to employees, Human Resource and Administration director Lutato Nyendwa said the move was meant to cut down on staff related payments, thereby enabling the State owned and government funded media house to start making profit.

