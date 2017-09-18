  ||    18 September 2017 @ 18:28

Government has financed K10 million for the partial rehabilitation of Parliament Motel notoriously referred to as the “slaughter house”. The rehabilitation will include replacement of aging infrastructure, fixtures, and fittings at Parliament Motel in Lusaka. This came to light when the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati briefed the speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini on the measures taken by the treasury to ensure that members of parliament who do not have residencies in Lusaka has conducive lodging facilities during parliamentary and other related business.

