Government has financed 10 million kwacha for the partial rehabilitation and replacement of aging infrastructure, fixtures, and fittings at parliament motel in Lusaka. This came to light when the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati briefed the speaker of the national assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini on the measures taken by the treasury to ensure that members of parliament who do not have residencies in Lusaka has conducive lodging facilities during their during parliamentary and other related business. Dr. Matibini and Mr. Mutati conducted a joint inspection of the facilities last Thursday; the day before the official opening of the second session of twelfth national assembly by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

