  ||    18 September 2017 @ 01:29

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe
CENTRAL Province permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe has commended Investrust Bank for partnering with Ngabwe District Council in helping the local authority address its transport challenges.

Investrust Bank on Friday last week handed over two vehicles valued at K1 million to Ngabwe District Council.
