CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has urged newly graduated nurses in Southern Province to show care and love to patients.

Dr Chilufya said nurses should not be rude to their patients by carrying problems from home to work and vent their frustrations on the sick.

He said this here on Saturday during a graduation ceremony of 411 nurses and midwives from four nursing schools in Southern Province in a speech read on for him by provincial deputy permanent secretary Douglas Ngimbu.

