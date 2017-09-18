HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu today joins world leaders and dignitaries from 193 countries at the 72nd Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States, as they seek solutions to pressing global challenges affecting the people.

The head of State, an ardent advocate of peace, is tomorrow expected to give Zambia’s national statement and perspective on global problems such as poverty, hunger, climate change and conflict.

