JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will not extend the maize marketing exercise beyond October and has urged farmers holding on to the commodity to sell it to the agency to avoid losing out.

FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula has also ordered the re-cleaning of over 500 bags of maize at Chipembele and Dimbwe satellite depots in Monze and Kalomo, respectively, to avoid compromising the quality of maize being bought by the agency.

