MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
MUFULIRA A 13 DIGGERS 12
‘MEN at Work’ Diggers on Saturday missed an opportunity to dislodge champions Red Arrows from the second slot after losing to Mufulira A in a tightly-contested Mopani derby.
Arrows, who were not in action have 48 points.

Mufulira scored a try through fly half Daniel Kunda in this National Rugby League rescheduled Week 11 encounter at Mufulira Rugby Club.
