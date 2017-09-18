MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

MUFULIRA A 13 DIGGERS 12

‘MEN at Work’ Diggers on Saturday missed an opportunity to dislodge champions Red Arrows from the second slot after losing to Mufulira A in a tightly-contested Mopani derby.

Arrows, who were not in action have 48 points.

Mufulira scored a try through fly half Daniel Kunda in this National Rugby League rescheduled Week 11 encounter at Mufulira Rugby Club.

