The case in which Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his lover Charmaine Musonda stand charged with murder has failed to take off.

This is due to the absence of the pathologist who was scheduled to testify in the matter.

It is on May 6, 2017 alleged that Mukata and Charmaine shot dead Namakao Kwenda a security guard.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

