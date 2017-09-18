Police have dispelled reports published in some quarters of the media suggesting that a Patriotic Front member who was assaulted during the just ended by-election campaigns in Kalundu area in Chilanga has died. Spokesperson Esther Katongo says during the by-election, Police received seven reports of assault from various complainants and that the Teacher only identified as Kalaluka who is said to have died is not among the complainants. Ms Katongo says only one person among the seven injured identified as Siamutumwa Sikapa aged 37 was admitted to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and is still receiving medical treatment.

