President Edgar Lungu is in New York for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly joining other global leaders. The general debate of the 72nd General Assembly will open on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, with a focus on the theme, ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’ President Lungu will hold side meetings with other world leaders.

