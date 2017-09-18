President Edgar Lungu has arrived in New York, United States of America to attend the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. The President arrived in New York at 02:00 hours local time from South America where he had attended the SADC Troika meeting on Lesotho. President Lungu was received at Teterboro International airport by the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Lazarous Kapambwe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, Minister of Commence Margaret Mwanakatwe and Minister of National Planning and Development Lucky Mulusa.

