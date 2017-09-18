  ||    18 September 2017 @ 01:29

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT is in the process of formulating a local content strategy to promote inclusive and sustainable growth through increased use of locally-available goods and services in development sectors.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe has envisaged that once the strategy is put in place, a law will be passed to compel business houses to use a certain percentage of local inputs and products in the production and provision of goods and services.
