Dear editor,
I AM appealing to the management of Talwaka Lumo Bus Service which operates between Lusaka and Kasaba in Samfya, Luapula Province, to closely supervise its crews because the company may be losing a lot of money in form of unaccounted for revenue.

The management should also provide basic customer service training to the rude crews.
