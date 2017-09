Dear editor,

I AM appealing to the management of Talwaka Lumo Bus Service which operates between Lusaka and Kasaba in Samfya, Luapula Province, to closely supervise its crews because the company may be losing a lot of money in form of unaccounted for revenue.

The management should also provide basic customer service training to the rude crews.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print