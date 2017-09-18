ZAMTEL Acting CEO Sydney Mupeta delivering his remarks during the launch of ZAMTEL KwachaZamtel and Barclays Bank Zambia Plc today announced the launch of online payment solution to enable Zamtel customers pay for various communication products and services. In a statement released to the media today the two companies said that together they bring together years of experience and unique expertise in telecommunication and financial services to deliver a payment solution that is safe, secure, reliable and efficient and is consistent with provisions of the National Payment Systems Act (2007). ” Through this partnership, Zamtel customers will be able to pay for their data accounts on ADSL as well as purchase credit for pre-paid mobile and fixedline numbers from the comfort of their homes or offices using an e-Commerce platform,” read the statement.

