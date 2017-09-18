  ||    18 September 2017 @ 00:29

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
DEFENDER David Odhiambo is confident Zesco United will beat SuperSport United in Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup last eight to secure a semi-final slot.
And Odhiambo, however, said the barren draw has put Zesco under pressure.

Zesco on Friday night battled to a goalless stalemate with SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.