MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

DEFENDER David Odhiambo is confident Zesco United will beat SuperSport United in Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup last eight to secure a semi-final slot.

And Odhiambo, however, said the barren draw has put Zesco under pressure.

Zesco on Friday night battled to a goalless stalemate with SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

