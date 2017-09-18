  ||    18 September 2017 @ 02:29

MWAPE MWENYA, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Chama, Lusaka
CLOSE to 60 Zesco power transmission poles worth K84,000 were yesterday burnt to ashes by unknown people at Chama Day Secondary School in Muchinga Province.

The poles were kept at the school in readiness for installation in the area when suspected saboteurs set fire to them.
