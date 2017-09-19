  ||    19 September 2017 @ 01:29

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata
CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming says the Chinese government intends to support China Africa Cotton Company’s plans to create an agro-processing industrial park in Eastern Province.

Mr Yang said China Africa Cotton Company intends to create an industrial park in the province in line with Government’s economic diversification programme through industrialisation.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.