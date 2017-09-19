MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

SOME Super Division clubs have expressed mixed feelings over the proposal by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to award Barclays Cup winners with a Confederation Cup slot.

Last week, FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe said they would consider giving winners of the country’s only competition automatic qualification to the Confederation Cup.

