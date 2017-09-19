  ||    19 September 2017 @ 00:29

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka
IMPROVED copper prices and increased operational efficiency at Chibuluma Mines Plc contributed positively to the financial results of the company, posting an increase in turnover of US$29 million at the end of June 2017.

In comparison with the same period last year, the company recorded US$23 million in turnover, translating in less by around US$6 million.
