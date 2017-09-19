The Civil Society Constitutional Agenda has expressed concern with the manner in which the Director of Public Prosecutions has been discharging public functions. CiSCA chairperson Bishop John Mambo put the group’s concerns to journalists gathered at a press briefing as follows: “Notwithstanding the power vested in the DPP by the Constitution to discontinue a criminal case at any stage before judgment is delivered, it is worrying that the DPP is entering nolle prosequi indiscriminately and almost exclusively in cases that involve those in power or connected to the ruling class with no regard to public interest, administration of justice and judicial integrity as provided for by Article 180 (7) of the Zambian Constitution. CiSCA would like to remind the DPP that her allegiance is to the Constitution of Zambia and not [to] any authority or individual. The DPP is not above the law and does not enjoy immunity to violate the Constitution at will,” Mambo said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

