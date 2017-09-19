Vincent Mwale

Local Government and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale has defended the controversial procurement of 42 fire trucks at a cost of US$42 million saying government has received value for money. And Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has alleged that the winning bidder Grand View International Limited donated three luxury vehicles to then Local Government Minister Stephen Kampyongo in order to influence the awarding of the tender. Delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament this afternoon, Mr Mwale said the tender was cleared by the Zambia Public Procurement Authority and the Anti-Corruption Commission after some of the 15 losing bidders referred the matter to these institutions hoping to reverse it.

