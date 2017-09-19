  ||    19 September 2017 @ 15:27

GOVERNMENT has given the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) the go-ahead to start the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider. This follows Cabinet’s approval of the new licensing regime. Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has encouraged ZICTA to do this in a transparent and open environment.

