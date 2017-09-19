NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chinsali

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has released K4 million to Muchinga Province to pay farmers that have supplied maize to the agency in the on-going crop- marketing exercise.

The agency has so far purchased 39,830.8 metric tonnes of maize from the farmers in the province.

FRA has established 132 satellite depots in Muchinga and it is targeting to buy 55,800 metric tonnes of maize from the farmers.

