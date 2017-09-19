Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has defended the decision to procure 42 fire tenders at a total cost of US$42 million. Mr Mwale has told parliament in a ministerial statement in response to concerns raised by some members of the public on the cost of the fire engines that the fire trucks are custom made specifically designed to respond to the challenges fire fighters in the country have been facing over the years in terms of the terrain and operational areas. He says the fire engines were manufactured in Spain based on the specifications developed by the Zambian fire fighters themselves.

