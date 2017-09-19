Works and Supply Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says government will conduct a test print of ballot papers using Government Printers in 2019 in readiness for 2021 general election. And Mr. Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the government will come up with security features for the ballot papers to address fears of rigging if ballot papers are printed locally. Mr. Nkhuwa has told QTV News that his ministry will engage the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure that all stakeholders are comfortable with ballot papers.

