  ||    19 September 2017 @ 11:09

People Party’s president Mike Mulongoti says the PF are creating bad laws that will soon come back to haunt them when they leave government. Reacting to the Constitution provisions which mandates government to provide more campaign funds to political parties with more members of parliament, Mulongoti said that was a selfish approach.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!