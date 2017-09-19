Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has called for the arrest of all those involved in the controversial procurement of 42 fire trucks. Mr Kambwili described the purchase of the 42 fire trucks at US$ 42 million as day light corruption. He said the Minister of Local Government and Housing and his Permanent Secretary must be arrested for what he called as the corrupt purchase of the fire trucks. Mr Kambwili continued that the price of the fire trucks which were distributed to selected districts last week were grossly inflated by the supplier.

