  ||    19 September 2017 @ 00:29

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
MERSH Investments Limited has called on Zambians to support local industries by buying locally-produced products to contribute to job creation and help stabilise the Kwacha.

Company director Evangelos Chatzigiannidis has commended Government for creating a conducive business environment that has seen private sector involvement in developing the performance of various businesses in the country.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.