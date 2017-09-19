KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

MERSH Investments Limited has called on Zambians to support local industries by buying locally-produced products to contribute to job creation and help stabilise the Kwacha.

Company director Evangelos Chatzigiannidis has commended Government for creating a conducive business environment that has seen private sector involvement in developing the performance of various businesses in the country.

