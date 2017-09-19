Please hide my identity. Referees not getting paid. My favourite FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has only paid refs twice this season. Under the previous administration, refs got paid the whole amount due to them by the home teams. The Idea of FAZ paying refs was rejected by all officiators anticipating problems which are happening now. Most refs proposed that FAZ gives money to teams who would intern pay refs. My question is when is FAZ gona pay refs? If so are they going to foot out the full bill? Its a pity that referees who are victims are those who officiate lower division teams.

