Protests against perceived attempts to establish a life presidency in Uganda yesterday resulted in the arrest and detention of eleven people in the country’s capital city Kampala. The protestors, which include one prominent opposition Member of Parliament, participated in what police have described as an unlawful assembly on Monday this week while seeking to register their opposition to attempts in parliament to pass a bill that will remove the clause in the constitution that prevents anyone aged 75 or over from running for the presidency. The move is considered to be an attempt to pave the way for President Museveni to extend his 31-year rule further, although Museveni has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to do so. President since 1986, Museveni recently turned 73. The next presidential elections are due in 2021.

