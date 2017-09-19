ANGELA NDUBA, New York

PRESIDENT Lungu has arrived here to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The President, who is accompanied by First Lady Esther, arrived at 20:00 hours local time, and was welcomed by Zambia’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Lazarus Kapambwe at Teterboro International Airport in New Jersey.

While here, President Lungu will be among heads of State and Government who will deliver national statements during the official opening of the general assembly today.

