ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka

THE Medical Association of Zambia (MAZ) and Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) say the call for HIV mandatory testing of all new workers in the civil service is discriminatory and against the principle of confidentiality in the medical field.

In separate interviews on Sunday, MAZ president Abidan Chansa and HPCZ public relations officer Terry Musonda said Professor Paolo Marandola’s suggestion might defeat the purpose of HIV mandatory testing.

