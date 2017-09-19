  ||    19 September 2017 @ 02:29

ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka
THE Medical Association of Zambia (MAZ) and Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) say the call for HIV mandatory testing of all new workers in the civil service is discriminatory and against the principle of confidentiality in the medical field.

In separate interviews on Sunday, MAZ president Abidan Chansa and HPCZ public relations officer Terry Musonda said Professor Paolo Marandola’s suggestion might defeat the purpose of HIV mandatory testing.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.