Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale says he was not involved in the US$42 million fire tender contract, but says he has been informed that those who were aggrieved with the tender process reported the matter to ACC. And Mwale says it is not accurate to say the 42 controversial fire tenders cost US$1 million each, because there were other costs involved.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

