By REBECCA MUSHOTA and HELLEN TEMBO –

THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has said that contracts involving the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway and the procurement of the 42 fire tenders by the Government are in line with correct procurement procedures.

ZPPA principal officer, public relations, John Chipandwe said in an interview that there was nothing to prove abuse of any authority but that appropriate procedures were followed.

This follows various claims by mainly the opposition political parties that the contract awarded to China Jianxi at a cost of US $1.2 billion was too costly and could be a result of corruption.

They also said the contract that Government had procured 42 fire tenders at a cost of $42 million was equally too dear.

But Mr Chipandwe said ZPPA was satisfied that the procedures were adhered to.

“For the fire tenders, other contractors wrote to us expressing their concerns and we studied the matter and found that the contract was above board,” he said.

Mr Chipandwe said for the dual carriageway, the authority had not received any complaint from any stakeholder to warrant any further investigations as per procedure.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has clarified the basis behind the cost of the road.

Mr Chitotela said it was 321 kilometres from Ndola to Lusaka and for a dual carriage way, it was, therefore, 642 kilometres.

There is also the 45 kilometres from Masangano turn-off to Luanshya roundabout which translates into 90 kilometres for a dual carriageway.

There is further a 20-kilometre Kabwe bypass which results into 40 kilometres, by two, while the Kapiri bypass is also 20 kilometres, which also results into 40 kilometres for a dual carriageway.

Mr Chitotela said that this came to a total of 812 kilometres.

The project also encompasses works, which include a bridge at Mulungushi University, toll plazas, transit hotels, a weigh bridge and offices.

The cost is $1.2 billion to be repaid over a period of 17 years and the Government has calculated that by the 17th year, the toll plaza would have raised $3.5 billion, which would result into a profit of $2.3 billion for the country.

Mr Chitotela said the project was life-changing and would be a legacy for President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile, Zambia Republican Party president Wright Musoma has condemned United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema and his vice Geoffrey Mwamba for condemning the development projects on suspicion of corruption.

Mr Musoma said it was unfortunate that the two UPND leaders and the former minister of Information Chishimba Kambwili had made it a point to condemn projects without producing any form of evidence.

