  ||    19 September 2017 @ 16:34

UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says the PF is a shameless party that takes pride in alarming the nation with false statement. Nalumango was reacting to a story where the PF accused the UPND of having killed a member of the ruling party in Chilanga, a statement which was later retracted after it emerged that the victim did not die.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!