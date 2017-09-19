UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says the PF is a shameless party that takes pride in alarming the nation with false statement. Nalumango was reacting to a story where the PF accused the UPND of having killed a member of the ruling party in Chilanga, a statement which was later retracted after it emerged that the victim did not die.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

