Zambia Police Services Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo has refuted media reports a member of the Patriotic Front assaulted during the just ended by-election campaigns in Kalundu area in Chilanga District has died . Mrs. Katongo says the correct position is that during the said by – election, Police received seven reports of Assault OABH from various complainants and that Teacher Kalaluka is said to have died, is not among the complainants. She said contrary to media reports only one person among the seven injured identified as Siamutumwa Sikapa aged 37 was admitted to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and is still receiving medical treatment.

