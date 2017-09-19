TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

SHOPRITE was the highest performer last week on the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) with the local bourse recording over K12 million in turnover.

Of the total K12,648,895 value turnover, about K6 million was shared among 12 companies that participated in 70 trades on the local bourse.

During the period under review, Shoprite posted the largest chunk of over K6 million.

