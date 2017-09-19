ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA women national team coach Albert Kachinga has predicted a tough semi-final clash against South Africa on Thursday at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Kachinga said in an interview from Bulawayo yesterday that South Africa are a technically and tactically good side but his charges are ready for battle.

