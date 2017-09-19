By MILDRED KATONGO –

THE Government will phase out Hiace buses and provide a standard bus with safety provisions such as fitted seat belts to reduce road carnages.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba said although the Government had signed a Statutory Instrument (SI) on mandatory public service vehicles to have seat belts, there was a challenge in enforcing it because most of the vehicles that ferried people did not have provision for seat belts.

The minister said he extended the deadline for the enforcement of the SI to next year to enable public service operators and owners acquire safety standard buses.

Mr Mushimba said his ministry would engage that of Finance, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to create incentives and economies that would support buying proper buses with safety provisions and phase out the Hiace over time.

Many lives would be saved if all the buses had the provisions for the seat belts.

Mr Mushimba said before the SIs on reducing road accidents were signed, the safety profile was bad as 10 people would die on the road per day.

He said the recent report from the police indicated a reduction in the number of people dying in road traffic accidents to three per day.

The Bus and Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia has welcomed the announcement by the Government to phase out the Hiace buses aimed at enhancing safety of passengers on the road.

Association national secretary Sydney Mbewe said they support Government’s intervention in ensuring that there was safety on the roads.

Mr Mbewe, however, said the association asked the Government through the Ministry of Finance to consider putting up a duty waver on the importation of the recommended buses.

He said this would help lessen the loss on the part of operators and those in public transport service.

Mr Mbewe said this should be done within the period in which Government had put to commence enforcement of the SI.

He said the Association was happy because the recommended bus had a lot of safety features apart from the seat belts, it also had provision for the leg and head room.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

